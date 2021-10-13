Vietnam’s steel imports down in Sept from Aug, scrap imports rise

Wednesday, 13 October 2021 12:17:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 814,096 mt, down 3.2 percent compared to August, while its steel scrap imports increased by 4.5 percent month on month to 405,801 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first nine months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 5.9 percent year on year to 9.68 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.94 million mt in the given period, rising by 15.0 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-September (mt) Y-o-y change (%) US 161,458 90.9 1,376,461 108.7 Japan 81,290 -72.0 1,791,851 -24.8 Australia 37,707 - 392,175 85.5

Vietnam’s main steel import sources