Vietnam’s steel imports down in Nov from Oct, scrap imports rise

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 17:29:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 826,144 mt, down 1.9 percent compared to October, while its steel scrap imports increased by 17.4 percent month on month to 447,940 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first 11 months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 6.8 percent year on year to 11.41 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 5.77 million mt in the given period, rising by 5.5 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

168,698

-52.4

2,112,607

-30.7

US

87,544

16.5

1,543,803

84.1

Hong Kong

63,984

39.4

463,167

14.8

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-November (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

150,910

-20.7

1,690,175

-28.3

India

141,861

-16.3

1,499,840

-36.7

China

141,345

-60.1

4,723,379

41.3

Russia

117,058

447.2

679,730

52.0

South Korea

107,249 

-27.1

1,345,806

-18.4

