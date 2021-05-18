﻿
Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 50.4 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 10:02:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.02 million mt, down 17.0 percent compared to March, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-April period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 50.4 percent year on year to 3.91 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

April (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-April (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

320,908

82.5

893,454

86.4

Cambodia

105,527

14.7

473,215

3.8

Thailand

47,867

-7.2

207,603

-10.7

Philippines

26,660

-46.6

203,352

-9.9

Taiwan

46,591

296.6

130,128

21.5

