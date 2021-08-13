﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 46.4 percent in January-July

Friday, 13 August 2021 11:52:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.15 million mt, up 12.4 percent compared to June, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-July period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 46.4 percent year on year to 7.01 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

130,695   

-67.5

1,322,169

-9.3

Taiwan

101,703

169.1

327,664

95.5

Cambodia

86,620

-44.8

757,365

-15.9

US

66,103

190.9

401,606

238.3

Malaysia

58,855

19.2

423,641

13.4

Tags: imp/exp statistics  Southeast Asia  Viet Nam


