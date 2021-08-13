Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 46.4 percent in January-July

Friday, 13 August 2021 11:52:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.15 million mt, up 12.4 percent compared to June, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-July period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 46.4 percent year on year to 7.01 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets