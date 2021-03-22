﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 44 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 22 March 2021 10:28:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 747,816 mt, down 22.7 percent compared to January, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-February period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 44.0 percent year on year to 1.69 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

97,609

-1.7

300,770

42.7

Cambodia

89,386

-28.4

217,840

-5.5

Thailand

24,975

-60.3

90,813

-15.0

Philippines

30,330

-36.2

99,634

70.3

Taiwan

9,112

-59.7

61,008

128.9

Tags: imp/exp statistics  Viet Nam  Southeast Asia


