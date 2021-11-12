Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 39.6 percent in January-October

Friday, 12 November 2021 11:46:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.22 million mt, down 10.1 percent compared to September, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-October period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 39.6 percent year on year to 11.07 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets