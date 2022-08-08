﻿
Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports down 26.9 percent in July from June

Monday, 08 August 2022 17:27:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 909,245 mt, down 26.9 percent compared to June, while its scrap imports decreased by 61.4 percent month on month to 217,027 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first seven months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to 7.40 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 2.75 million mt in the given period, falling by 33.6 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

59,076

-69.2

769,806

-52.3

US

36,097

-87.0

618,592

-43.3

Hong Kong

27,822

-21.7

240,974

-17.8

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-July (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

459,828

+27.0

3,415,762

-14.7

South Korea

114,785

-12.5

793,401

-11.8

Japan

124,132

-11.6

1,148,940

+6.0

Taiwan

80,200

-13.8

687,372

-2.5

India

51,700

-69.3

523,994

-30.6

