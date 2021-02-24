Vietnam’s Hoa Sen Group post profit in October-January

Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:06:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Sen Group (HSG) has announced that it recorded a post-tax profit of VND 747 billion ($32.38 million) in the first four months of the 2020-21 fiscal year ended on January 31, 2021, fulfilling 49.8 percent of its target.

The company’s sales revenue in the given period totaled VND 12.21 trillion ($529.15 million), fulfilling 37 percent of its plan.

In January alone, the company recorded a post-tax profit of VND 175 billion ($7.58 million), while its sales revenue totaled VND 3.11 trillion ($134.62 million).