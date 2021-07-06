Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales reach 4.3 million mt in H1

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 15:25:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its total steel sales increased by 49 percent year on year to 658,000 mt in June this year, including 230,000 mt of construction steel, 230,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC), 41,000 mt of steel pipe and 157,000 mt of galvanized steel and billet.

The year-on-year and month-on-month decreases in the company’s sales volumes of construction steel and steel pipe were the result of the impact of the pandemic.

In the January-June period this year, Hoa Phat produced more than four million mt of crude steel, up by 55.0 percent compared to the same period last year. In the given period, the company’s total steel sales amounted to 4.3 million mt, increasing by more than 60 percent year on year, of which construction steel sales accounted for 1.8 million mt, up by 22.0 percent year on year. The company’s billet sales amounted to 608,000 mt.

In the first half this year, the company’s HRC production exceeded 1.3 million mt, while its steel pipe output amounted to 375,000 mt, up by eight percent year on year. The company’s galvanized steel output reached nearly 160,000 mt, 2.8 times higher than the same period last year.