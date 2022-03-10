Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 10 March 2022 11:40:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that in February this year it produced 693,000 mt of crude steel, up by 10 percent year on year. In particular, in the given month the company’s HRC production totaled 240,000 mt, up by five percent compared to January and increasing by 36 percent year on year, while its construction steel output totaled 450,000 mt. The company’s sales volume in February reached 708,000 mt, including construction steel, steel billet and hot rolled coil.

In addition, in the given month the company’s steel pipe production was 78,000 mt, up by 48 percent, and its galvanized steel production totaled 27,000 mt, rising by 61 percent, both year on year.

In the January-February period this year, Hoa Phat produced 1.4 million mt of crude steel, up eight percent year on year. Its sales of construction steel, billet, and HRC reached 1.34 million mt, up by 32 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The company’s steel pipe and galvanized steel output in the given period was 200,000 mt.

In early February, Hoa Phat signed a contract to export its first batch of HRC to Italy totaling a volume of 35,000 mt, as the company’s first order of the year to Europe, as SteelOrbis previously reported.