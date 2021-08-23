﻿
English
Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s drawn wire and PC strand output rise in January-July

Monday, 23 August 2021 12:25:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its total output of drawn steel wire and pre-stressed concrete steel strand (PC strand) in the January-July period this year reached nearly 82,000 mt, up by 53 percent year on year. The company’s revenue from the sales of the given products reached about VND 1.5 trillion ($65.49 million), more than two times higher than the same period last year.

The export volume of the products reached 28,761 mt, accounting for the 35 percent of the company’s total steel sales. The main export markets include the US, South Korea, Canada, Taiwan, Laos and Cambodia.

According to the company’s statement, Hoa Phat plans to put the PC strand line No.2 into operation in 2022.


Tags: wire   Southeast Asia  longs  Viet Nam  production  |  similar articles »


