Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel sales up 2.2 times in Jan-Feb

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 15:34:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that in February this year its construction steel sales volume reached 450,000 mt, up by 2.3 times compared to the same month last year and increasing by 17.8 percent compared to January, mainly due to high demand for civil construction at the beginning of the year, especially in the north of the country.

In the given month, the company’s exports of construction steel totaled 60,000 mt, nearly double the level recorded in February last year. The company has received construction steel orders until May this year, amounting to a total volume of 720,000 mt.

In the January-February period this year, Hoa Phat’s construction steel sales reached 828,000 mt, rising by 2.2 times compared to the same period of 2021. The company’s construction steel exports in the given period totaled 174,000 mt, 2.6 times higher than the same period last year. The company’s main markets include Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Cambodia.

With the market showing many positive signals, it is expected that Hoa Phat's construction steel sales volume in 2022 will grow by over 20 percent compared to 2021.