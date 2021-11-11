Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s steel sales up 38 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 11 November 2021 12:29:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its total steel sales amounted to 978,000 mt in October this year, up by 64 percent, including 467,000 mt of construction steel, up by 87 percent, both year on year. The company’s hot rolled coil sales increased by 16 percent to more than 200,000 mt and its steel pipe sales rose by 85 percent to 72,000 mt, both year on year. In October this year, the company’s finished steel export volume increased to 147,000 mt, 2.4 times higher than the same month last year. Hoa Phat’s main export markets were Canada, Japan, South Korea, China and Cambodia.

In the January-October period this year, Hoa Phat’s total steel sales amounted to 7.3 million mt, up by 38 percent, including 3.2 million mt of construction steel and more than 2.1 million mt of hot rolled coil. In the given period, the company’s finished steel export volume totaled 810,000 mt, up by 86 percent compared to the first 10 months last year.