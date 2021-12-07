Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s steel output up in Jan-Nov, HRC production milestone reached

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 12:12:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its total steel output amounted to 765,000 mt in November this year, including 271,000 mt of construction steel. In November this year, the company’s hot rolled coil output reached a high level of 206,000 mt. In the given month, Hoa Phat’s construction steel exports reached more than 100,000 mt, 2.3 times higher than the same month last year.

In the January-November period this year, Hoa Phat’s total steel output reached eight million mt, up by 33 percent year on year. In the first 11 months, the company produced 3.5 million mt of construction steel, while it exported over 914,000 mt of construction steel, up by 90 percent year on year. In addition, Hoa Phat has reached a production milestone of three million mt of hot rolled coil in the given period.