Vietnam-based Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales double in October

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 17:27:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its steel output in October this year doubled compared to the same period last year. In October, the company’s sales volume of color coated steel sheets also doubled compared to the same month in 2019. In the January-October period, the company’s sales of corrugated galvanized iron sheet recorded a growth of nearly 150 percent year on year.

In the first 10 months this year, Hoa Phat sold colored galvanized steel sheets to South Korea’s leading panel manufacturing partner in Vietnam for the production of finished panels for installation and construction. Particularly, US-based Omega steel used nearly 30,000 m2 of panels produced by Hoa Phat for its steel structure factory project.