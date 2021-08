Wednesday, 25 August 2021 12:05:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to maintain the antidumping duty on H-beam imports from Malaysia.

The antidumping duty rate is at 10.64 percent for the imports of the given products from the country.

The products subject to the AD duties fall under the HS codes 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10 and 7228.70.90.