Vietnam launches AD investigation on H-beam imports from Malaysia

Thursday, 27 August 2020 16:22:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to start an antidumping (AD) investigation on imports of H-beams from Malaysia.

The investigation is being launched upon the application lodged by domestic producers on November 6, 2019.

According to preliminary data of the General Department of Customs, the amount of imports increased sharply during the investigation period and in the year preceding the investigation period, amounting to over 17,000 mt and nearly 65,000 mt, respectively. 

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7216.33.11, 7216.33.19, 7216.33.90, 7228.70.10 and 7228.70.90.


