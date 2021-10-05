﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Venture capital company investing over $18 million in Brazilian mining startups

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:54:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Venture capital company KPTL has launched a BRL 100 million ($18.2 million) fund to invest in Brazilian mining startups, according to a media report by Valor.

KPTL expects to raise the $18.2 million fund in up to two years. It also expects to pay investors a return of 25 percent per year.

“There is a lot of value to be added in mining with innovation,” Renato Ramalho, CEO at KPTL, told Valor.

Investors can make investments ranging from $200,000 to $2 million. The fund will then acquire minority stakes at these mining startups.

The fund will last for 10 years, out of which five will focus on an investing phase, and the remaining five years will focus on reinvesting or selling the acquired assets.


Tags: mining  South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam
16 Sep

Brazilian regulation allows city of Brumadinho to decide on mining licenses
14 Sep

Usiminas to halt operations at iron ore dam
14 Sep

Vale unveils iron ore capacity guidance for 2021 and 2022
07 Sep

Vale seeks to expand two iron ore open pits