Venture capital company investing over $18 million in Brazilian mining startups

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:54:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Venture capital company KPTL has launched a BRL 100 million ($18.2 million) fund to invest in Brazilian mining startups, according to a media report by Valor.

KPTL expects to raise the $18.2 million fund in up to two years. It also expects to pay investors a return of 25 percent per year.

“There is a lot of value to be added in mining with innovation,” Renato Ramalho, CEO at KPTL, told Valor.

Investors can make investments ranging from $200,000 to $2 million. The fund will then acquire minority stakes at these mining startups.

The fund will last for 10 years, out of which five will focus on an investing phase, and the remaining five years will focus on reinvesting or selling the acquired assets.