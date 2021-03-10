﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Venezuelan state-run HBI producer completing railway connecting it to Ferrominera

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 22:09:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Venezuelan state-run HBI producer Briquetera del Orinoco (Briqcar) is completing a railway that will connect the plant to Ferrominera Orinoco, a key Venezuela iron ore producer, according to a media report. Construction works are now 70 percent complete.

The railway connection aims to facilitate the supply of raw materials, mainly iron ore, from state-run iron ore producer Ferrominera to Briqcar, which expects to reduce costs and time getting the raw material.

Briqcar expects to produce 355,000 mt of HBI in 2021.


Tags: South America  Venezuela  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

Acindar, Ternium Argentina meet with government to discuss price limits
09  Mar

Chilean rebar sales decline 2.6 percent in January
08  Mar

Alacero calls for scrap export quotas to reactivate Latin America’s economy
03  Mar

Anglo American Brazil to invest up to $250 million in Minas-Rio
02  Mar

Aceros Arequipa acquires Comfer for $16.8 million