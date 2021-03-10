Venezuelan state-run HBI producer completing railway connecting it to Ferrominera

Wednesday, 10 March 2021 22:09:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Venezuelan state-run HBI producer Briquetera del Orinoco (Briqcar) is completing a railway that will connect the plant to Ferrominera Orinoco, a key Venezuela iron ore producer, according to a media report. Construction works are now 70 percent complete.

The railway connection aims to facilitate the supply of raw materials, mainly iron ore, from state-run iron ore producer Ferrominera to Briqcar, which expects to reduce costs and time getting the raw material.

Briqcar expects to produce 355,000 mt of HBI in 2021.