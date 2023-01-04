Vehicle sales in Mexico grow 24.1 percent in December

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 21:57:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Light vehicle sales in Mexico increased 24.1 percent in December, year-over-year, to 120,862 units, reflecting an eighth consecutive year-on-year increase. However, sales totals remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Today, national statistics agency Inegi reported the level of sales of new light vehicles, manufactured in Mexico and imported. In the accumulated 12 months of 2022, 1.09 million units were sold, 7.0 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

Sales for the full-year 2022 represent a drop of 17.6 percent compared to the 1.32 million vehicles sold in the same period of 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 23.9 percent less than the 1.53 million sold in 2018, the last year of the presidential government.

In a comparison of the months of December 2014 to 2022, sales last year with 120,862 units are lower than the 130,460 units in 2019, the 142,300 units sold in 2018, the 159,234 units in 2017, and the 192,741 units sold (historical record month) of 2016. They were also lower than those of 2015 and 2014.

The information published by the Inegi comes from the 22 vehicle assembly companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA).