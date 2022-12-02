Vehicle sales in Mexico grow 15.4 percent in November

Friday, 02 December 2022 19:50:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

New car sales in Mexico increased 15.4 percent in November, year-over-year, to 95,568 units. It is the seventh annual increase; however, it remains below the pre-pandemic sales levels and levels in 2018, the last year of the change of government.

On Friday, national statistics agency Inegi reported the level of sales of new vehicles, manufactured in Mexico and imported. In the accumulated January-November period this year, 965,196 units were sold, 5.2 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

This volume is 18.7 percent less than the 1.19 million vehicles sold in the same period of 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 24.9 percent less than the 1.28 million sold in the first 11 months of 2018, the last year of the previous presidential government.