﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vehicle sales in Mexico grow 15.4 percent in November

Friday, 02 December 2022 19:50:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

New car sales in Mexico increased 15.4 percent in November, year-over-year, to 95,568 units. It is the seventh annual increase; however, it remains below the pre-pandemic sales levels and levels in 2018, the last year of the change of government.

On Friday, national statistics agency Inegi reported the level of sales of new vehicles, manufactured in Mexico and imported. In the accumulated January-November period this year, 965,196 units were sold, 5.2 percent more than in the same period of 2021.

This volume is 18.7 percent less than the 1.19 million vehicles sold in the same period of 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 24.9 percent less than the 1.28 million sold in the first 11 months of 2018, the last year of the previous presidential government.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Correction: Europe notifies Tenaris of executive's "market abuse"

02 Dec | Steel News

Mexican production of iron pellets falls 8.6 percent in September

01 Dec | Steel News

Mexican domestic long product prices

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

Mexico's minimum wage will increase 20 percent in 2023

01 Dec | Steel News

Mexico’s steel industry remains top source of foreign direct investment

01 Dec | Steel News

New industrial park for Mexican auto producers to start construction in 2023

30 Nov | Steel News

Mexican auto body producer inaugurates new plant in Guanajuato

30 Nov | Steel News

Mexican automotive export value grows 33.8 percent in October

29 Nov | Steel News

Mexico streamlines international steel trade with electronic system

29 Nov | Steel News

Mexico extends AD duties on Russian HRC until 2026

28 Nov | Steel News