Vehicle production in Mexico to exceed pre-pandemic levels until 2025

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:14:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The production of new vehicles in Mexico, the seventh largest auto producer in the world, will recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2025, said Jose Zozaya, president of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA).

The best years of vehicle production were in 2017 and 2018, Zozaya said Thursday night in a webinar hosted by a private university.

In 2017 there were 3.93 million and in 2018 around 3.92 million vehicles were assembled. In 2020 during Covid-19, production decreased to 3.04 million. The forecast for 2022 is 3.26 million new vehicles, 7.26 percent more than in 2021.

For 2023, the forecast is for 3.47 million, for 2024 of about 3.70 million and for 2025 of 3.95 million vehicles, Zozaya said.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

