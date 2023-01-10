﻿
English
Vehicle production in Mexico expected to grow 6.6 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 22:19:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The automotive industry in Mexico predicted an annual increase of 6.6 percent in vehicle production in 2023, which would reach 3.53 million units, according to the general director of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), Fausto Cuevas, speaking at a press conference.

If the expected growth is achieved in 2023, it will be the second year of expansion, Cuevas said. Although for four consecutive years manufacturing decreased; in 2018 it decreased 0.4 percent, in 2019 the drop was 2.7 percent. With the pandemic, production plummeted 20.2 percent and in 2020 it decreased another 0.4 percent. The record production in Mexico was in 2017 with 3.93 million vehicles manufactured.

Cuevas said that he is confident that Mexico will maintain its position as the seventh largest vehicle producer in the world, according to the ranking made by the International Organization of Automobile Manufacturers.


