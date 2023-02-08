﻿
Vehicle production in Mexico could exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2024

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 00:06:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Vehicle production in Mexico, the seventh largest in the world, could exceed pre-pandemic levels "at the latest" next year, the director of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), Odracir Barquera, said at a press conference.

"We are seeing positive trends (...) probably during this year, at the latest next year we could be at pre-pandemic levels," Barquera said.

He indicated that the production volume for January of this year was 280,315 units, with which “we are very close to the average of the last 10 years of 283,120 vehicles (produced per month). It is a good signal."

AMIA data, analyzed by SteelOrbis, show that in 2019 (pre-pandemic) the average monthly production was 317,589 units. Although in 2017 the average monthly production was 327,763 units and the average for 2018 was 326,550 units.


