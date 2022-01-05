Vedanta’s steel output rises in Q3 FY 2021-22, iron ore output falls

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 16:12:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

India-based Vedanta Limited has announced its production data for the third quarter and first nine months ended on December 31, 2021 of the financial year 2021-22.

In the third quarter of the year, the company produced 350,000 mt of steel, up by three percent year on year and by 20 percent compared to the second quarter. In the first nine months, Vedanta’s steel production totaled 932,000 mt, increasing by seven percent year on year, mainly due to pandemic restrictions in the previous financial year.

In the given quarter, Vedanta produced 1.2 million mt of iron ore at Karnataka mine, down by 14 percent year on year and decreasing by four percent compared to the second quarter, due to heavy rainfall in the third quarter. In the third quarter, the company’s pig iron production totaled 202,000 mt, increasing by 39 percent year on year, due to the shutdown in the same quarter of the previous year to carry out relining activities at one of its furnaces. The pig iron production was three percent lower compared to the previous quarter.

In the first nine months, the company’s iron ore production at Karnataka was four million mt, up by four percent, while its pig iron production totaled 612,000 mt, increasing by 39 percent, due to better efficiency of furnace operation after relining.