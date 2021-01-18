Value-added industrial output of China’s steel sector up 10.7% in Dec

Monday, 18 January 2021 16:19:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December last year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 10.7 percent increase year on year, indicating a rise of 1.1 percentage points compared to the 9.6 percent year-on-year rise recorded in November last year, due to the higher output in the given month amid steelmakers’ willingness to produce, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 7.3 percent year on year in December, 0.3 percentage point higher compared to the 7.0 percent increase recorded in November.

In December, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 35 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In December, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 4.9 percent and 7.7 percent year on year, respectively.