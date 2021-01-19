Value of Canadian manufacturing sales down 0.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:39:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, manufacturing sales decreased for the first time in three months, declining 0.6 percent to $53.7 billion in November. Sales were down in 5 of 21 industries, driven mainly by the aerospace product and parts, motor vehicle, and motor vehicle parts industries.

Following a 0.4 percent decline in October, total inventories rose 0.8 percent to $87.1 billion in November. Inventories increased in 17 of 21 industries. The largest contributors to the monthly increase were the fabricated metal product (+7.2 percent), machinery (+3.4 percent) and food (+1.8 percent) industries.

The inventory-to-sales ratio increased from 1.60 in October to 1.62 in November. This ratio measures the time, in months, that would be required to exhaust inventories if sales were to remain at their current level.

Following a 3.2 percent decline in October, unfilled orders were down 3.6 percent to $85.5 billion in November, primarily attributable to lower unfilled orders of aerospace products and parts (-7.7 percent). Order cancellations and a slowdown in new orders because of the pandemic and travel restrictions brought the total value of unfilled orders to its lowest level since January 2018.

The total value of new orders decreased 1.2 percent to $50.4 billion in November, following a 5.7 percent decline in October, mainly on lower new orders in the transportation equipment industry (-34.6 percent). Year over year, the total value of new orders decreased 10.0 percent.

The capacity utilization rate (not seasonally adjusted) for the total manufacturing sector decreased from 78.3 percent in October to 77.7 percent in November on lower production. Capacity utilization rates were down in the non-metallic mineral product (-3.9 percentage points), fabricated metal product (-3.2 percentage points), and plastics and rubber products (-3.2 percentage points) industries. These declines were partially offset by increased capacity utilization rates in the printing and related support activities (+3.1 percentage points), paper (+1.6 percentage points), and petroleum and coal product (+1.4 percentage points) industries.