Value of Canadian building permits up 6.8 percent in November

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:24:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits increased 6.8 percent to $11.2 billion in November. Seven provinces, led by Alberta (+20.6 percent) reported increases. Construction intentions in the residential sector rose 12.0 percent while the non-residential sector declined 3.4 percent.

Construction intentions for the residential sector increased 12.0 percent to $7.8 billion at the national level, reaching the highest level since the record set in March 2021. Growth in the sector was driven mostly by British Columbia (+31.7 percent).

The total value of multi-family permits bounced back 20.2 percent after the previous month's 8.5 percent decline. A $256 million permit for the Plaza One residential tower in Surrey pushed British Columbia 53.9 percent higher for the month.

Permits for single family homes rose 3.3 percent, reflecting strength in Ontario (+4.2 percent) and Quebec (+8.3 percent). In Nova Scotia, the value of single-family permits rose 35.9 percent to a record value of $118 million in November.

The value of institutional permits fell 49.2 percent in November to $613 million, reversing October's strong growth. This was the lowest level for institutional permits since April 2020.

Construction intentions in the commercial component rose by 14.3 percent. Alberta (+140.2 percent) led the growth, with a $316 million permit approved for the BMO convention center expansion in Calgary.

Industrial permits rose 45.1 percent in November following a strong downturn in October. Much of the growth was from Ontario (+98.0 percent), where permits reached their highest level since August 2019.

Despite notable growth in the commercial and industrial components, the non-residential sector declined 3.4 percent overall in November.