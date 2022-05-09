﻿
Value of Canadian building permits down 9.3 percent in March

Monday, 09 May 2022
       

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada decreased 9.3 percent in March to $11.7 billion, mainly due to the non-residential sector (-29.5 percent to $3.7 billion). Two large hospital permits issued in February pushed that month's total to a record high.

Construction intentions for single family homes were up 3.3 percent, reaching the highest value since March 2021, with Ontario registering the largest gain (+12.0 percent).

The value of multi-family building permits rose 6.0 percent nationally, helped by high value projects such as a $457 million permit for the Ravine condos in the city of Toronto.

The total value of non-residential sector permits fell 29.5 percent in March, largely due to the institutional component (-58.5 percent) returning to more normal levels after two large hospital permits were issued in February. Commercial building intentions in March saw a 7.2 percent decline, while industrial construction (+2.8 percent) was the only component to post an increase.


