Value of Canadian building permits down 8.8 percent in January

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits decreased 8.8 percent to $10.1 billion in January. The residential sector fell 11.6 percent to $6.7 billion, while the non-residential sector declined 2.7 percent to $3.4 billion.

The majority of the drop in the residential sector was in the multi-family component (-18.5 percent), while intentions for single family homes decreased by 3.8 percent. Most of the declines for January were in Ontario and British Columbia.

The commercial component decreased by 10.2 percent in January, pulling the non-residential sector lower. Ontario and British Columbia reported the largest declines in this sector. In British Columbia, the decline signified a return to more normal levels following a strong December.

Nationally, the decline in commercial construction intentions was partially offset by a 15.2 percent increase in the industrial component.

Construction intentions in the institutional component (-2.6 percent) were slightly lower in January compared with the value in December. Declines in six provinces were mostly offset by strong growth in Ontario (+68.4 percent), reflecting a $102 million nursing home permit issued in North Bay.