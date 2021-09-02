﻿
Value of Canadian building permits down 3.9 percent in July

Thursday, 02 September 2021 21:30:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada decreased 3.9 percent to $9.9 billion in July. All provinces except British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador posted lower values, with the majority of the national decline reported in Alberta (-23.4 percent). Building permits fell 3.1 percent in the residential sector and 5.6 percent in the non-residential sector.

Single-family permits fell 9.6 percent in July, with two provinces showing growth. Ontario (-9.1 percent) contributed the most to the decrease.

Construction intentions for multi-family units rose 2.7 percent in July. British Columbia posted an increase of 55.1 percent, which was driven by high-valued condo projects in the city of Surrey. In contrast, Ontario reversed strong growth in June (+67.6 percent) and fell 11.7 percent in July due to fewer high-valued condo permits reported for the census metropolitan areas (CMA) of Hamilton and Guelph.

Non-residential permit values declined 5.6 percent to $2.9 billion in July, despite Ontario's strong growth of 17.3 percent. Seven provinces were down, with Alberta reporting the largest decrease (-46.9 percent).

Institutional permits decreased for a third consecutive month to $718 million, with eight provinces reporting lower values. The majority of the decline stemmed from Quebec (-36.8 percent), following a strong June (+40.0 percent) when multiple high-valued permits were issued for alternative care and senior homes. Conversely, Ontario saw a 60.0 percent increase, with projects such as the Linhaven nursing home and a new secondary school both in the CMA of St. Catharines–Niagara.

Alberta's commercial permits fell 45.5 percent in July, following a notable increase in June (+56.6 percent). The decline in Alberta and in six other provinces pulled the value of commercial permits at the national level down 6.9 percent to $1.6 billion.

The value of industrial permits was up 17.6 percent to $612 million, with half the provinces reporting growth. Quebec (+59.5 percent) led the increase, with a $30 million warehouse permit, and was followed by Nova Scotia (+412.3 percent), where a $40 million composting facility permit was issued.


