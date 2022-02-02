Value of Canadian building permits down 1.9 percent in December, up 25.6 percent in 2021

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 21:43:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada decreased 1.9 percent to $11.2 billion in December. Declines were reported in both the residential and non-residential sectors.

The total value of residential permits decreased 2.7 percent to $7.7 billion following a strong November (+13.3 percent).

Multi-family permit values declined 6.0 percent to $4.1 billion, with British Columbia (-20.3 percent) responsible for most of the national decline, reversing November's gain.

Construction intentions for single family homes were up 1.3 percent to $3.6 billion, led by Quebec (+14.6 percent). This was the third consecutive monthly increase for this component at the national level.

The total value of commercial permits fell 7.9 percent to $1.9 billion in December. Most of the decline came from Alberta's 55.6 percent drop, reflecting the BMO Centre permit issued the previous month.

Construction intentions in the industrial sector rose 8.4 percent to $762 million. A $46 million aluminium mining building renovation permit in Quebec (+49.9 percent) contributed notably to the component.

The value of institutional building permits increased 17.2 percent to $720 million. Eight provinces reported increases, led by British Columbia.

Overall, the total value of non-residential permits remained unchanged at $3.4 billion as movements within the various components cancelled each other out.

In an annual review, the total value of building permits surged 25.6 percent to $126.5 billion in 2021, the strongest annual growth ever recorded. However, material price and labor cost increases in the construction industry accounted for almost two-thirds of the increase.

Construction intentions in the residential sector in 2021 were up 29.9 percent, reaching a record $87.2 billion. Single family permit values jumped 41.5 percent to $40.7 billion, representing 81,000 new units—the most since 2013. Canadians showed interest in moving away from larger city centers over the course of 2021, with smaller census metropolitan areas (CMAs) such as Peterborough (+134.1 percent), Barrie (+107.5 percent), Oshawa (+79.0 percent) and Kelowna (+75.8 percent) reporting large gains in construction intentions.

Multi-family permit values also hit a record high for the year, rising 21.1 percent to $46.5 billion. Similar to the trends in single family construction, the multi-family component also saw faster growth in smaller CMAs such as Kelowna (+175.1 percent), Lethbridge (+159.0 percent), Saguenay (+145.1 percent) and Trois-Rivières (+120.3 percent).

The non-residential sector in 2021 was up 17.1 percent to $39.6 billion, continuing its recovery to 2019 levels. Only the institutional component exceeded pre-pandemic levels, while the commercial and industrial components were both roughly 8 percent below 2019 totals.