Value of Canadian building permits down 17.5 percent in September

Friday, 04 November 2022 20:42:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, the total value of building permits in Canada fell 17.5 percent in September to $10.2 billion, the largest recorded monthly decline. This was the first time all survey components posted monthly decreases since September 2019. Both the residential (-15.6 percent to $7.0 billion) and the non-residential (-21.5 percent to $3.2 billion) sector posted declines.

The value of residential permits decreased 15.6 percent to $7.0 billion nationally in September, with a similar decline in the number of units (-16.0 percent) being built.

The value of building permits in the multi-family component tumbled 21.2 percent. This drop was largely due to Ontario, which fell 39.6 percent following a record high in August. While August saw the submission of four permits valued at over $100 million in Ontario, including one for $480 million, there were no permits in September to break the $100 million mark.

Construction intentions in the single-family homes component declined 7.7 percent. Seven provinces posted decreases, with notable declines in Ontario (-7.0 percent), Manitoba (-35.1 percent), and Alberta (-15.9 percent).

The total permit value of the non-residential sector decreased 21.5 percent to $3.2 billion in September. The institutional component, after three consecutive monthly increases, dropped 37.2 percent in the month.

Construction intentions in the commercial component fell 11.5 percent, with decreases posted in nine provinces. The two provinces to post gains were British Columbia (+37.9 percent), after three consecutive monthly declines, and Quebec (+22.3 percent), after posting the lowest value of the year in August.

The value of building permits in the industrial component declined 23.4 percent, reaching the lowest point since late 2021 and has been on a downward trend since then.


Tags: Canada North America 

