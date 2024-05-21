﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Value of automotive imports to Mexico breaks positive streak of 25 months

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:18:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of imports from the automotive industry in Mexico registered a decrease of 4.5 percent, year-over-year, in March, to $6.44 billion, breaking the positive trend of the last 25 months (since February 2022), according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Exports from the automotive industry, made up of auto parts, heavy trucks and light vehicles, also decreased in March, 2.4 percent, year-over-year, to $16.04 billion. It is the third casualty in the last 12 months.

In the accumulated period, imports totaled $19.87 billion and exports totaled $45.41 billion, 9.9 percent and 5.2 percent more, respectively, compared to the first quarter of last year.

The automotive industry in Mexico is historically in surplus, as demonstrated by statistical data from the last 30 years. In March, the monthly surplus was $9.59 billion and the accumulated surplus was $25.54 billion, a figure that represents variations of -0.9 and +1.9 percent compared to the same periods last year.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Mexican production of heavy trucks down 14.8 percent in April

13 May | Steel News

Stellantis will manufacture hydrogen trucks in Mexico

08 May | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 21.7 percent in April

08 May | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 14.8 percent in April

06 May | Steel News

Mexican automotive exports decrease 2.4 percent in March

26 Apr | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow up 29 percent in February

17 Apr | Steel News

Volvo to build new truck manufacturing plant in Mexico

12 Apr | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico hits new record in January

08 Apr | Steel News

AMDA expects 1.5 million vehicles sold by 2024 in Mexico

08 Apr | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production falls 12.8 percent in March

05 Apr | Steel News