﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vallourec’s Brazilian iron ore dam goes back to “zero” dam risk level

Monday, 27 December 2021 20:49:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Vallourec Tubos do Brasil, the local subsidiary of French pipe producer Vallourec, said its Santa Bárbara iron ore dam, located at its Pau Branco mine, had its risk level reduced to zero.

Vallourec Tubos do Brasil said the new risk level attests the stability of the structure. In Brazil, mining and iron ore dams have risk levels ranging from 0 to 3, in which level 3 means the structure is likely to collapse.

Vallourec Tubos do Brasil said it had to perform to correcting works at the dam’s spillway structure in the past few months.

Due the correcting works, the company got a stability certificate, which attests the safety of the dam. The stability certificate was issued by a third-party auditing company.


Tags: South America  steelmaking  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Dec

Anglo American Brazil investing $4.4 million in open innovation
22 Dec

CSN could reach investment grade, says analyst
13 Dec

Brazil’s CSN presents positive outlook for steel and iron ore markets
09 Dec

Brazilian civil construction activity improves in October
08 Dec

CSN Mineração eyes $2.1 billion Capex to fund expansion in 2022-2026