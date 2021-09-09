﻿
English
Vale’s iron ore exports up 8.1 percent in January-July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 10:45:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Brazilian miner Vale's iron ore export volume totaled 24.47 million mt, up 2.9 percent compared to June and increasing by 1.1 percent compared to July 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-July period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 8.1 percent year on year to 150.01 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in July this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.71 million mt, increasing by 35.7 percent year on year and up by 23.9 percent month on month. In the first seven months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 10.06 million mt, increasing by 18.5 percent as compared with the same period last year.


