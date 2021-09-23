Vale’s iron ore exports up 6.1 percent in January-August

Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:31:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 28.10 million mt, up 14.8 percent compared to July and decreasing by 3.5 percent compared to August 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-August period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 6.1 percent year on year to 178.12 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in August this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.58 million mt, increasing by 22.5 percent year on year and down by 7.6 percent month on month. In the first eight months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 11.64 million mt, increasing by 19.0 percent as compared with the same period last year.