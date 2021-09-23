﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale’s iron ore exports up 6.1 percent in January-August

Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:31:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 28.10 million mt, up 14.8 percent compared to July and decreasing by 3.5 percent compared to August 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-August period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 6.1 percent year on year to 178.12 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in August this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.58 million mt, increasing by 22.5 percent year on year and down by 7.6 percent month on month. In the first eight months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 11.64 million mt, increasing by 19.0 percent as compared with the same period last year.


Tags: raw mat  South America  Vale  imp/exp statistics  Brazil  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Sep

Vale accelerates decommissioning of its Doutor iron ore waste dam
14 Sep

Vale unveils iron ore capacity guidance for 2021 and 2022
09 Sep

Vale’s iron ore exports up 8.1 percent in January-July
07 Sep

Brazil considers Vale and SAM iron ore projects as strategic for the country
07 Sep

Vale seeks to expand two iron ore open pits