Vale’s iron ore exports up 4.6 percent in January-September

Monday, 25 October 2021 11:28:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 26.37 million mt, down 6.1 percent compared to August and decreasing by 4.4 percent compared to September 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-September period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 4.6 percent year on year to 204.49 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in September this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.64 million mt, increasing by 41.3 percent year on year and up by 3.7 percent month on month. In the first nine months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 13.28 million mt, increasing by 21.3 percent as compared with the same period last year.


