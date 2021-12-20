Vale’s iron ore exports up 3.7 percent in January-November

Monday, 20 December 2021 11:51:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 26.08 million mt, up 7.6 percent compared to October and increasing by 9.6 percent compared to November 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-November period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 3.7 percent year on year to 254.80 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in November this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.67 million mt, increasing by 13.6 percent year on year and up by seven percent month on month. In the first 11 months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 16.52 million mt, increasing by 20.1 percent as compared with the same period last year.