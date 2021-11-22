Vale’s iron ore exports up 3.1 percent in January-October

Monday, 22 November 2021 15:08:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Brazilian miner Vale’s iron ore export volume totaled 24.22 million mt, down 8.1 percent compared to September and decreasing by 8.2 percent compared to October 2020, according to Brazil’s National Union of the Industry of Extraction of Iron and Base Metals (Sinferbase). In the January-October period of the current year, Vale’s iron ore exports rose by 3.1 percent year on year to 228.71 million metric tons.

Meanwhile, in October this year Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market amounted to 1.56 million mt, increasing by 17.3 percent year on year and down by 4.8 percent month on month. In the first 10 months of the year, Vale’s iron ore sales in its domestic market totaled 14.85 million mt, increasing by 21.0 percent as compared with the same period last year.