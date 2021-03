Monday, 15 March 2021 20:37:29 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian-based slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), which is jointly owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel, saw its slab exports in February this year increase 1.76 percent, year-over-year.

According to data released by the state of Ceará, which manages the Pecém port complex, CSP exported 240,308 mt of the product in February this year.

CSP slab exports out of the Pecém port complex also rose 76.5 percent, month-over-month, from 136,150 mt in January this year.