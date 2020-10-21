﻿
Vale’s CSP gets international certification, eyes US automotive market

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 21:08:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), which is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel, was awarded two international certifications, the company said on Wednesday.

CSP said it was awarded both the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) and ISO 9001 certifications. The IATF certification allows the company to provide steel for the automotive sector, while the ISO 9001 attests the company’s quality management system.

A media report by Diario do Nordeste noted CSP will eye the US automotive market, and may also enter other steel markets with the two certifications.


