﻿
Vale, Valin Group sign MoU to develop steel products with lower CO2 emissions

Thursday, 24 February 2022 21:19:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group to develop new steel products with a focus on lower CO2 emissions, Vale said.

Vale and Valin Group plan to jointly study and explore the use of Vale’s products. The cooperation includes Vale’s high Fe content iron ore, including that crushed at Vale’s Chinese facilities, metal plants built in Chinese regions to supply Valin’s operations, the use of Vale’s Tecnored technology in China, as well as the application of green, low-carbon-emission technologies. That includes energy resources such as hydrogen, biomass and synthesis gases.

Vale said it expects this agreement to help it achieve its CO2 reduction targets.


Tags: Brazil  South America  Vale

