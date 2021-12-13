Vale to receive solar panels that will power its mining operations

Monday, 13 December 2021 21:54:39 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale will receive in the coming months solar panels to assemble “centers” that will power its mining operations, the company said.

Vale will build a 1.6-gigawatt (GWh/year) capacity solar plant in Jaíba, Minas Gerais state, that will also help it reduce emissions and become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Vale expects to commence activities at its solar project by H2 2022. So far, Vale has invested about $500 million in the project. The company also said it could sell the exceeding electricity it doesn’t consume in the Brazilian energy market.