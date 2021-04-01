Vale says 75 dams have a stability certificate

Thursday, 01 April 2021 21:02:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said 75 out of its 104 dams now have a stability certificate, the company said this week.

The document issued by the National Mining Agency, the industry’s regulator, attests the safety of a dam.

Vale said three new dams got the stability certificate: Capim Branco, located at its Jangada iron ore mine, Menezes II, located at its Córrego do Feijão mine, and the Taquaras dam, which is located at its Mar Azul mine.

Vale said 29 dams lack a stability certificate, out of which, 3 are at risk level 3, which means the structure needs to be monitored and there’s an imminent risk of a rupture.