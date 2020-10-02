Vale resumes Viga mine operations after losing 66,000/mt in production over six days

Friday, 02 October 2020 22:33:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said late this week it has resumed concentration activities at its Viga mine in the city of Congonhas, Minas Gerais state, following a court decision this week.

A previous court decision had forced Vale to suspend works at its B7 dam in Jeceaba city and halt concentration activities at its Viga mine. As reported by SteelOrbis, Vale said the halt at its Viga mine would cut 11,000/day in iron ore production.

Vale said another judge this week said the miner meets all legal requirements to get the proper licenses to operate its Viga activities.

Vale said the Viga mine halted operations for six days, which means the company could have produced 66,000/mt of iron ore.