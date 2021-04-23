Vale resumes iron ore activities at Guaiba Island terminal

Friday, 23 April 2021 19:05:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore company Vale said late Thursday it has resumed activities at its Guaiba Island port terminal, also known as TIG, in the city of Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro state.

Vale said earlier on Thursday the city of Mangaratiba had suspended activities at the site. Vale did not provide a reason for the halt; the company said at the time it had all licenses to operate the terminal. However, later on Thursday, a Rio de Janeiro state environmental authority suspended the city’s decision, allowing Vale to use its TIG terminal.

A similar halt was imposed to Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) in the city of Itaguai, Rio de Janeiro state, as reported by SteelOrbis. But similarly to the Vale situation, the Rio de Janeiro state environmental authority allowed CSN to resume operations.

Vale said the TIG terminal handled in Q1 an average of 60,000 mt/day of iron ore products. The company uses the TIG terminal to export the iron ore it receives from its Minas Gerais state mines.