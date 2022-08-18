﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale receives electric trucks for testing

Thursday, 18 August 2022 21:46:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian miner Vale received two electric trucks that will be used in tests in its facilities in Brazil and in Indonesia. The company claims that it is the first among the giant miners to test electric trucks in mines, part of its policy of achieving zero carbon emissions until 2050.

The vehicles will be used in the operations in Minas Gerais mine of Agua Limpa and in the Indonesia mine of Sorowako.

The battery-powered 72 mt off-highway trucks will replace diesel fuel with electricity from renewable sources. Diesel fuel consumed by off-highway trucks currently represent 9 percent of Vale’s scope 01 and 02 emissions, the company said.

The equipment was produced by China’s XCMG Mining Machinery Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (“XCMG”).

The trucks have batteries capable of storing 525 kWh, sufficient for more than a full day of unstoppable operations or 32 cycles along a stablished route.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian slab producers have new lower export reference price

18 Aug | Flats and Slab

CSN expects improved results in Q3

17 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian civil construction performance improves in July

17 Aug | Steel News

CSN’s net profit falls sharply in Q2 2022

16 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs share optimistic expectations in August

16 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian manganese ore exports decline sharply in July

16 Aug | Steel News

CRC import offers increase slightly in Brazil

15 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines on weekly basis

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale fined $17 million for misleading information about Brumadinho dam

15 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal faces $250 million fine in Brazil

12 Aug | Steel News