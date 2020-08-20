﻿
English
Vale, Posco owned slab producer name new CEO

Thursday, 20 August 2020 09:44:00 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), a joint venture between Vale, Dongkuk Steel and Posco, has appointed a new CEO, the company said this week.

Marcelo Botelho Rodrigues will replace former CEO, Claudio Bastos, who led CSP for two and a half years and assume a role at iron ore producer Vale.

Botelho has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master’s degree in Production Engineering. The company said Botelho has about 20 years of experience in a number of companies, including Vale, Embraer, CPFL, among others.


Tags: Brazil  semis  South America  slab  POSCO  Vale


