Vale paying nearly $46 million for failing to meet decommissioning deadline

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 21:54:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale will pay BRL 236.7 million ($45.8 million) as collective damage for failing to meet a Minas Gerais state deadline to decommission the company’s most dangerous dams.

According to a Minas Gerais state-run news agency and public prosecutors, Vale will pay eight annual installments due every March 25.

Vale signed a commitment term with the government of Minas Gerais, the state’s general attorney office (AGE-MG), a state environment regulator, FEAM, and prosecutors at both state (MPMG) and federal levels (MPF).

Sérgio Pessoa, the state’s general attorney, said the money will be invested in environment policies and improved regulation and auditing of dam safety in the Minas Gerais.


